Giroud scores 100th goal for Arsenal in 4-2 win over BATE

Olivier Giroud scored his 100th goal for Arsenal as the Gunners beat BATE Borisov 4-2 to go two-for-two in Europa League group play on Thursday.

Arsenal rested nine front-line players including Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette for the English Premier League and still had enough firepower at a venue usually hostile to visitors. Within 25 minutes, Arsenal was a decisive 3-0 up through two goals by Theo Walcott and Rob Holding.

Giroud sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot in the second half.

"Welcome to the 100 club!" tweeted Walcott, who has scored 107 for Arsenal.

Arsenal leads Group H with six points, two ahead of Red Star Belgrade which won at Cologne 1-0.

Mirko Ivanic and Mikhail scored for BATE, the Belarus champion.

Lazio also won a second straight Group K game after beating Zulte Waregem 2-0, while Marseille lost at Salzburg 1-0.

In Borisov, Jack Wilshere broke down the left and provided a perfect cross for Walcott to net from close range in the ninth minute, just a minute after he hit the post.

BATE goalkeeper Denis Scherbitski blundered in the 22nd when his clearance found Walcott at the edge of the area to score his second with a low shot.

Just three minutes later, Holding scored his first goal for Arsenal following a corner kick.

Ivanic reduced the deficit for the hosts with a header, Giroud restored the three-goal margin, and Gordeichuk finished off the scoring.

NO CHEERS FOR LAZIO

Lazio won in an empty home stadium, UEFA punishment for when its fans racially abused a Sparta Prague player in 2016. Lazio beat Zulte Waregem of Belgium 2-0 thanks to Felipe Caicedo's first-half header and substitute Ciro Immobile's last-minute goal.

LIGHTS OUT IN NICE

The Nice-Vitesse match was suspended in the second half for more than 15 minutes due to floodlight failure. Nice was already up 2-0. When the lights came back on, Alassane Plea scored his second. Nice, like Lazio, has two wins in Group K.

OTHER GROUPS