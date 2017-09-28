Impact star midfielder Piatti agrees to extend contract beyond 2018

MONTREAL — Star midfielder Ignacio Piatti has extended his contract with the Montreal Impact.

The Major League Soccer club announced Thursday that the designated player from Argentina has agreed to stay on after his current deal expires in June, 2018.

The team gave no further details of the agreement. A news conference is to be held during the international break in October.

"We are very excited that Nacho has decided to stay in Montreal," Impact president Joey Saputo said in a release. "He is a world class player who belongs among the league's elite."

Piatti, 32, joined the Impact in July, 2014. He has 47 goals in 90 career games for Montreal, including 17 goals and six assists in 26 matches this season. He also has five goals in eight playoff games.