Man City confirms Mendy has ruptured knee ligament
A
A
Share via Email
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, likely keeping the France international out for most of the season in his first year in English soccer.
It is a major blow for City's hopes of success domestically and in Europe this season, with Mendy the only recognized left back in its squad.
Mendy will undergo surgery on Friday in Barcelona, where he
Mendy, who joined from Monaco in the
"Bad news guys," Mendy wrote on his Twitter page, "I'll be joining Injury FC on loan for a couple months."
City didn't give a likely timeframe for Mendy's absence.
The
City manager Pep Guardiola has potential replacements at left back in midfielder Fabian Delph and versatile right back Danilo. Midfield anchorman Fernandinho also filled in that position last season.
Delph played at left back in City's 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.
___
Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80