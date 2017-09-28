Packers' David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga will miss Bears game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga will miss Green Bay's game Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.

The Packers will dig deep on the depth chart at the tackle positions with their top three backups already on injured reserve.

For Chicago, defensive end Akiem Hicks is active after being a late addition to the injury report for a foot injury. Offensive lineman Josh Sitton, a former Packer, is active after being listed as questionable with a rib injury

The Bears' inactives are tight end Daniel Brown, defensive back Quintin Demps, offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, defensive lineman John Jenkins, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, running back Taquan Mizzell and quarterback Mark Sanchez.

For Green Bay linebacker Nick Perry is active after missing last week with a right hand injury. But defensive lineman Mike Daniels will miss a second straight game with a hip injury.

Bakhtiari has a hamstring injury while Bulaga aggravated an ankle injury on Sunday against Cincinnati.

The Packers other' inactives are cornerbacks Davon House and Lenzy Pipkins; running back Devante Mays; and defensive tackle Montravius Adams.

