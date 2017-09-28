QMJHL Roundup: Keith Getson overtime hero as Islanders top Sea Dogs 2-1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Keith Getson scored 4:38 into overtime to lift the Charlottetown Islanders over the Saint John Sea Dogs 2-1 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Adam Marsh also scored for the Islanders (1-2-0) in regulation as Matthew Welsh kicked out 20 shots for the win.

Joe Veleno scored for the Sea Dogs (0-2-1). Alex D'Orio turned aside 46 shots for Saint John.

Charlottetown's Marcel Berube was given a match penalty for fighting at 13:08 of the second period.