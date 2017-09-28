Redskins-Chiefs Capsule
WASHINGTON (2-1) at KANSAS CITY (3-0)
Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN
OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 8 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Washington 2-1, Kansas City 3-0
SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 8-1
LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Redskins 45-10, Dec. 8, 2013
LAST WEEK — Redskins beat Raiders 27-10; Chiefs beat Rams 24-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 13, Chiefs No. 1
REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (21), PASS (28)
REDSKINS
CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (24), PASS (13)
CHIEFS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Redskins' only win over Chiefs was Sept. 18, 1983. Washington has been outscored 191-69 in six games since. ... Teams have never met on Monday night. ... Redskins' Chris Thompson (13.0) and Chiefs' Kareem Hunt (9.6) are tops among NFL RBs in scrimmage yards per touch this season. ... Redskins and Cardinals are only two teams never to win at Arrowhead Stadium. ... Washington has not started 3-1 or better since 2011. ... Redskins have not had two wins against AFC opponents since 2008. They beat Raiders last week. ... Washington LB Zach Brown is second in NFL with 32 tackles. ... Redskins did not allow Raiders to convert on third down last week (0 for 11). .... Washington has allowed 57 sacks since 2015 season, tied for best in NFL with Giants and Raiders. ... Redskins OT Trent Williams is expected to start 100th career game. Ryan Kerrigan will start his 100th straight regular-season game, longest streak among LBs. ... Chiefs are plus-4 in turnover margin, tied for third best in NFL. They have not allowed any points off turnovers. ... Kansas City averages league-leading 162 yards rushing, and 397.3 yards total
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.
