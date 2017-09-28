The Latest: Closing arguments at NBA players' trial underway

PHOENIX — The Latest on the assault trial of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Closing arguments are underway in the aggravated assault trial of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris.

The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat 36-year-old Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015. An Arizona grand jury indicted the NBA players on felony aggravated assault charges.

Jurors began hearing testimony on Sept. 18.

Hood testified last week that he initially said both brothers were assailants. He later changed his statement to say Markieff did not assault him but was in the vicinity.

The jury will begin deliberating after a prosecutor and defence attorneys finish closing arguments.

The twin brothers face the possibility of prison time and discipline from the NBA if convicted.

7:18 a.m.

