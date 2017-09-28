Titans-Texans Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Texans have won five of last six meetings. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota has eight touchdown passes with one interception in past five games against AFC South. ... RB DeMarco Murray had 115 yards rushing with 75-yard TD last week. ... RB Derrick Henry looks for TD in third straight division game. ... WR Rishard Matthews has 271 yards receiving and two TD receptions in three meetings against Texans. ... WR Eric Decker has averaged 116 yards receiving in last three games against Houston. ... Rookie TE Jonnu Smith has TD catch in two straight games. ... LB Wesley Woodyard leads team with 27 tackles and is one of three in NFL with at least 25 tackles and sack. ... LB Avery Williamson has 20 tackles combined in last two games against Texans. ... LB Derrick Morgan has five sacks combined in last six against division. ... DT Jurrell Casey had two sacks in last game vs. Houston. ... K Ryan Succop enters with franchise-best streak of 45 successful field goals from inside 50 yards, dating back to 2014. The NFL record is 46, set by Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant from 2013-2015. ... Texans rookie QB Deshaun Watson had career-high 301 yards passing with two TDs last week. Watson leads all QBs with 124 yards rushing. ... RB Lamar Miller is fifth in AFC with 182 yards rushing. He has 195 yards rushing with two TDs combined in last two games against Tennessee. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins has 823 yards receiving with five TD receptions in eight career games vs. Titans. ... DE J.J. Watt does not have sack in 2017, but has sack in each of last eight meetings with Titans. ... LB Benardrick McKinney is only player in NFL with at least 20 tackles and two sacks this season. ... DE Jadeveon Clowney had four tackles for losses, two sacks and returned fumble for touchdown last week. He has three tackles for losses, two sacks and forced fumble in last three combined against division. ... LB Whitney Mercilus has 20 1/2 sacks since 2015. ... Fantasy Tip: Houston rookie RB D'Onta Foreman, last season's Doak Walker Award winner, has been getting more carries each week and had 25 yards rushing and 65 yards receiving last week.