UEFA picks Dublin to host Euro 2020 qualifying draw

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has picked Ireland to host the draw for 2020 European Championship qualifying groups.

UEFA says the 55-team draw will be held Dec. 2, 2018 in Dublin, which will stage four games at Euro 2020.

The 10-group qualifying program in 2019 will decide 20 teams advancing to the final tournament that will be hosted in 13 cities across Europe.

The final four places are decided in a March 2020 playoff round that is fed from UEFA's new Nations League competition.

Nations League groups are played from September to November next year and will also decide seeding for the Euro 2020 qualifying draw.