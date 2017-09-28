Sports

Vikings declare Bradford out vs. Lions, turn to Keenum again

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 file photo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Minneapolis. Case Keenum is coming off the best game of his career and might go back to the Minnesota Vikings bench this weekend. Such is the life of a backup quarterback.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has been ruled out of the game again this week because of lingering soreness in his left knee, meaning Case Keenum will make his third straight start.

Coach Mike Zimmer said on Thursday that Bradford's status remains day to day. Surgery isn't needed, Zimmer said, only rest.

Bradford hasn't practiced in a week. He was declared out shortly before kickoff on Sept. 17 at Pittsburgh, then two days before the most recent game against Tampa Bay when he travelled to seek a second medical opinion on the knee.

The Vikings (2-1) host the Detroit (2-1) on Sunday.

