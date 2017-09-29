England's Alli banned for 1 international for obscene signal
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
GENEVA — England midfielder Dele Alli has been banned for one international match for making an obscene gesture during a World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.
FIFA says its disciplinary committee "was not convinced that the player directed the gesture at the referee" but considered it to be "offensive and unsporting."
The 21-year-old Alli said the gesture was directed at teammate Kyle Walker, with England coach Gareth Southgate backing the player and saying at the time that Alli and Walker "have a strange way of communicating."
Alli, who was also fined 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,000), will not be available for England's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday. England leads Europe Group F by five points and will qualify automatically with a victory.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ditch the lawn love, Halifax: Tristan Cleveland says we need more trees in our city
-
Halifax's 'dark horse' bid for new Amazon headquarters sparks soul searching
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama