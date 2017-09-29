Altidore good to go for Toronto FC but Giovinco not quite ready to return
TORONTO — Jozy Altidore is good to go but fellow striker Sebastian Giovinco will sit out Toronto FC's game Saturday against the New York Red Bulls.
Both designated players have missed the last three games — Giovinco with a quadricep strain and Altidore with a hamstring issue.
Giovinco trained Friday but coach Greg Vanney said the Italian is not quite ready.
After stumbling to two loses in a row, league-leading Toronto FC looks to get back on track against the Red Bulls.
A win and TFC can clinch the Supporters' Shield, which goes to the MLS team with the best regular-season record.
