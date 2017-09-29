Argentina set to test raw All Blacks lineup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The New Zealand All Blacks will gamble an unbeaten record in 25 tests against Argentina on the ability of a second-string lineup to substantially improve when the teams meet in a Rugby Championship test in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

New Zealand fielded a similarly weakened lineup when the teams met for the first time this season at New Plymouth on Sept. 9 and was lucky to scrape home 39-22 after trailing until the 54th minute.

The Pumas applied concerted pressure in that match, which rattled many of the All Blacks' less experienced players, who relied on a dashing solo try to young flanker Vaea Fifita to turn the tide and keep the winning streak alive.