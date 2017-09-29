Auston Matthews leads Maple Leafs past Red Wings 4-2 in pre-season play
DETROIT — Auston Matthews had the eventual winner and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on for a 4-2 exhibition win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.
Matthews scored 37 seconds into the third to break a 2-2 tie.
Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Leo Komarov, with an empty-netter, also scored for Toronto (5-2-0).
Frederik Andersen made 21 saves for the win as the Maple Leafs continue to lead the Atlantic division through pre-season play.
Gustav Nyquist and Luke Glendening scored for the Red Wings (2-4-1).
Jimmy Howard stopped 23 shots.
