Baseball World Series MVP award named for Willie Mays
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has named its World Series Most Valuable Player award after Willie Mays.
The decision was announced Friday, the 63rd anniversary of Mays' back-to-the-plate catch in deep
The Series MVP award began the following year, when it was won by Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Johnny Podres.
Now 86, Mays played in 24 All-Star Games during a 22-year-career with the New York and San Francisco Giants, and the New York Mets.
