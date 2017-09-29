Basel forward Van Wolfswinkel out with foot injury
BASEL, Switzerland — Basel forward Ricky van Wolfswinkel will be out "for quite some time" after injuring his right foot in the team's 5-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League.
The Netherlands international says on Instagram he has "small fractures in my foot."
Van Wolfswinkel scored a penalty in the 60th minute to give Basel a 3-0 lead on what he called "this historic evening in Basel."
Van Wolfswinkel leads the Swiss league in scoring with seven goals in nine games, despite the eight-time defending champion's relatively poor start in fourth place.
