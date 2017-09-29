Bat Rose used to become baseball's hits king up for auction
NEW YORK — The bat Pete Rose used to become baseball's career hits leader is up for auction.
The starting bid is $100,000. The ball Rose hit for a single off San Diego's Eric Show sold during an earlier auction for $403,657.
Rose was playing for the Cincinnati Reds when he got his 4,192nd hit on Sept. 11, 1985, to pass Ty Cobb.
The Lelands.com auction runs through Oct. 27. It also features a padded 1947-48 Brooklyn Dodgers cap worn by Jackie Robinson to help protect him from racially motivated beanballs, and the WBC championship belt awarded to Muhammad Ali for his 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" win over George Foreman.
