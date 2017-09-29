Bilbao midfielder Iker Muniain tears ligament in right knee

BILBAO, Spain — Athletic Bilbao says midfielder Iker Muniain has torn a ligament in his right knee and will require surgery.

Muniain tore a ligament in his other knee in April 2015, knocking him out of competition for nearly a year.

The Spanish club announced his new injury on Friday, a day after Muniain was carried off the field during Bilbao's 1-0 loss to Ukrainian team FC Zarya in the Europa League.