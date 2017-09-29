Bills likely without injured LT Glenn vs. Falcons

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons because of a foot injury. Defensive end Shaq Lawson will be a game-time decision.

The Bills said rookie Dion Dawkins will start in Glenn's place.

Glenn injured his right foot and ankle against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. Glenn had previously been limited by a left foot injury for much of the preseason.

Lawson suffered a groin injury at practice on Thursday. Bills coach Sean McDermott said the injury is believed to be a short-term issue. Lawson has 10 tackles and two sacks through three games this season.