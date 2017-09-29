Bulls Markannen day to day with back spasms
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls say first-round draft pick Lauri Markkanen is day to day because of back spasms.
He left practice Friday.
The No. 7 overall pick, Markkanen was acquired along with Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn from Minnesota for Jimmy Butler in a draft-night trade.
The 7-foot Finn averaged 15.6 points and shot over 42
