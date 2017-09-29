Indians rout White Sox 10-1, maintain AL's best record

CLEVELAND — Edwin Encarnacion had a three-run double, and Jay Bruce and Jose Ramirez drove in two runs apiece, leading the AL Central champion Indians to a 10-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Cleveland maintained its one-game lead — and owns the tiebreaker — over Houston for the best record in the AL with two games remaining. The top seed will play the winner of the wild-card game between the Yankees and Twins in the Division Series.

The Indians' 101 victories are the second most in franchise history and set a record for wins by an AL Central team.

Trevor Bauer (17-9) allowed one run over six innings, striking out seven, to win for the ninth time in his last 10 decisions.

Cleveland built a 10-0 lead after three innings, aided by six walks from Mike Pelfrey (3-12) and an error by shortstop Tim Anderson. Pelfrey allowed a career-high 10 runs, seven earned, in 2 2/3 innings.

The Indians are 32-3 since beginning their AL-record 22-game winning streak on Aug. 24. Last year's AL champions have won a franchise-best 10 straight series, seven of them via sweeps.

Bruce hit a two-run homer and Ramirez doubled in a pair in the second. It was Bruce's 36th homer and his seventh since joining the Indians in an Aug. 8 trade with the Mets.

Encarnacion's bases-clearing double came in the third off David Holmberg.

Bauer didn't allow a baserunner until Yolmer Sanchez left off the fourth with his 12th home run. Yoan Moncada had two of Chicago's five hits.

Ramirez went 3 for 4 with two doubles, increasing his AL-high total to 55 and giving him 90 extra-base hits. All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor was the lone Cleveland starter who failed to reach base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: OF Michael Brantley (right ankle sprain), who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 9, participated in pregame outfield drills. Manager Terry Francona said he doesn't "think it's fair" to speculate on whether Brantley will play this weekend, but he didn't rule it out.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Carson Fulmer is 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA over his last three starts. He only recorded one out in his last outing Sept. 21 at Houston before exiting with a blister.

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber seeks to solidify his status as the AL Cy Young Award front-runner in his final start of the regular season. He is 18-4 with a 2.27 ERA and 262 strikeouts.

