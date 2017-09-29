Mourinho to answer judge's questions on tax fraud on Nov. 3
MADRID — A Spanish judge has summoned Jose Mourinho to answer questions regarding accusations of tax fraud.
The Manchester United manager, who is from Portugal but previously coached in Spain, has been called to appear before a judge in a Madrid-based court on Nov. 3.
The 54-year-old Mourinho was accused by Spanish state prosecutors in June of defrauding Spain's Tax Office of 3.3 million euros ($3.7 million) in unpaid taxes in 2011 and 2012.
The money in question does not involve Mourinho's salary from when he coached Real Madrid, but rather revenues from image rights.
