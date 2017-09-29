NBA suggests to teams unity ideas, reminds of anthem rule

NEW YORK — The NBA is recommending teams address fans or show videos expressing themes of unity before their first home games, while reminding them of the rule that players must stand for the national anthem.

A memo was sent to teams Friday, a day after Commissioner Adam Silver said he expected players would stand for the anthem .

In the memo, obtained by The Associated Press, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum suggests teams use their opening games "to demonstrate your commitment to the NBA's core values of equality, diversity, inclusion and serve as a unifying force in the community."

He recommends an address by a player or coach to fans before the anthem, or a video featuring players or community leaders speaking about important issues and showing photos from past community events.