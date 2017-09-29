Reliever Adam Warren activated from DL by Yankees
NEW YORK — Right-hander Adam Warren has been activated by the New York Yankees after recovering from a lower back spasm.
Warren was restored to the active roster before Friday's game against Toronto. He has not pitched for New York since Sept. 1.
Warren threw a two-inning simulated game on Tuesday. Yankees manager Joe Girardi says he would like the reliever to pitch once or twice against Toronto during the final series of the regular season to get ready for the playoffs.
