Remmers not listed on injury report for Vikings
A
A
Share via Email
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings right tackle Mike Remmers is not listed on the team's final injury report of the week, meaning he is expected to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Remmers did not practice on Thursday because of an illness. He returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday.
Quarterback Sam Bradford was ruled out Thursday, so he will miss his third straight game with a knee injury. Case Keenum will start again in his place.
The only other player on the Vikings injury report is backup tackle Rashod Hill, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury. Hill practiced on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice Friday.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Now that's a lot of people: Halifax Ikea draws huge opening-day crowd
-
'We put people in boxes': Instagrammer ditches bikini shots for real life, sparks backlash
-
How bad is your bus? New data shows how often Halifax buses arrive on time