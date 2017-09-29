Saints QB Brees says team will kneel, then stand for anthem
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees says the team will kneel and then stand for the national anthem before their game against Miami in London.
Brees says in a tweet on Friday, "As a way to show respect to all, our #Saints team will kneel in solidarity prior to the national anthem & stand together during the anthem."
That's also how the Dallas Cowboys dealt with their anthem protest on Monday night in a game against the New York Giants.
Ten Saints players sat on the bench during the anthem last Sunday on a day of unprecedented protests among NFL players and some owners in response to comments by President Donald Trump that players should be fired if anyone "disrespects our flag."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Ditch the lawn love, Halifax: Tristan Cleveland says we need more trees in our city
-
Halifax's 'dark horse' bid for new Amazon headquarters sparks soul searching
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama