Scores and Schedule
Thursday's Games
NFL
Green Bay 35 Chicago 14
MLB
American League
Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Yankees 6
Houston 12 Boston 2
Oakland 4 Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 5 L.A. Angels 4
Detroit 4 Kansas City 1
National League
Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 3
Washington 5 Pittsburgh 4
Miami 7 Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 2 St. Louis 1 (11 innings)
NHL Pre-season
Florida 5 Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 5 Boston 1
Chicago 4 Detroit 2
Columbus 4 Nashville 3 (SO)
Minnesota 3 St. Louis 2
Vancouver 3 Calgary 1
Colorado 4 Vegas 2
Anaheim 3 San Jose 0
Los Angeles 4 Arizona 1
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Saskatchewan at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Toronto (Biagini 3-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-12), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Miley 8-14) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Bauer 16-9), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 13-7) at Boston (Fister 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Alcantara 1-1) at Texas (Perez 12-12), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-10) at Minnesota (Gibson 12-10), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-6), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati (Stephenson 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-11), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 5-6) at Philadelphia (Lively 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cole 12-11) at Washington (Strasburg 14-4), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Gohara 1-3) at Miami (Straily 10-9), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-8) at Colorado (Bettis 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 11-4) at St. Louis (Gant 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lyles 1-4) at San Francisco (Stratton 3-4), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Arizona (Greinke 17-6) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-13), 8:15 p.m.
NHL Pre-season
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
