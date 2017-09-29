Switzerland recalls Embolo for decisive World Cup qualifiers
BERN, Switzerland — Switzerland has recalled forward Breel Embolo after an 11-month injury absence for World Cup qualifying games, including a likely group decider at Portugal.
Despite eight straight wins, Switzerland is not assured yet of advancing to the finals in Russia.
It hosts Hungary on Oct. 7 in Basel, and plays in Portugal three days later. Portugal has won all seven since an opening loss in Switzerland, where Cristiano Ronaldo was absent.
The 20-year-old Embolo returns from breaking an ankle playing for Schalke last October.
Midfielder Fabian Frei is also selected, with cousins Edimilson Fernandes and Gelson Fernandes unavailable due to injury.
Switzerland and Portugal go into the final group games ranked Nos. 7 and 3, respectively, by FIFA. The group winner qualifies and the runner-up will be seeded in the European playoffs in November.
