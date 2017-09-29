Twins activate All-Star third baseman Miguel Sano from DL
A
A
Share via Email
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano is coming back just in time for the playoffs.
The Twins activated their All-Star third baseman on Friday, in time for the season's final series against Detroit. Sano has missed 38 games with a stress reaction after fouling a ball off his left shin, and had been on the 10-day disabled list.
Sano is hitting .267 this season with 28 home runs and 77 RBI. Despite his absence, the Twins caught fire in August and clinched the American League's second wild card spot this week. They play the Yankees on Tuesday in New York.
Activating Sano makes him eligible for the playoff roster, which has yet to be announced.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
How bad is your bus? New data shows how often Halifax buses arrive on time
-
Now that's a lot of people: Halifax Ikea draws huge opening-day crowd
-
Halifax police looking for man who fled Dartmouth convenience store with cash register