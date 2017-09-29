Sports

Unbeaten Falcons will be without 4 injured starters vs Bills

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) rushes against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit. Freeman isn't just quick with his feet for the Falcons. The NFL's highest-paid running back has exceptional field vision to read a defense and dart for extra yards. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The unbeaten Atlanta Falcons will be without four starters when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Safety Ricardo Allen will miss the game with a concussion sustained on a hard hit to Detroit receiver T.J. Jones last week. Outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. (hamstring), right tackle Ryan Schraeder (concussion) and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw (ankle/knee) will all miss their second straight games with injuries sustained against Green Bay in Week 2.

The Falcons also will be without backup running back Terron Ward (neck/shoulder).

All-Pro receiver Julio Jones was limited all week in practice with a sore back, but he will play against the Bills. He was hurt on the last offensive snap of a 30-26 victory over Detroit.

