Veteran slotback Andy Fantuz to make season debut with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Montreal Alouettes linebacker Kyries Hebert (34) gets hold of the jersey of Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Andy Fantuz (83) during the first half of CFL football action in Hamilton on Friday, September 16, 2016. Andy Fantuz will make his 2017 debut in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest game of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

HAMILTON — Andy Fantuz will make his 2017 debut in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest game of the year.

The veteran slotback will start when Hamilton (3-9) hosts the Toronto Argonauts (6-7) on Saturday night.

The six-foot-four, 218-pound Fantuz missed Hamilton's first 12 regular-season games recovering from a serious injury suffered late last season.

Fantuz, 33, is in his 12th CFL and sixth with Hamilton. He registered a club-record 101 catches for 1,059 yards and five TDs last season.

Saturday's contest is important for both teams as the winner will clinch the season series.

Toronto comes in having won two straight while Hamilton is 3-1 in its last four contests under interim head coach June Jones.

