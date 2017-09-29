Zambrano names young squad for El Salvador friendly with four new call-ups

TORONTO — Canada coach Octavio Zambrano has named a young squad for an Oct. 8 friendly with El Salvador, with four first-time call-ups to the senior team.

The newcomers are Louis Beland-Goyette of the Montreal Impact, Caniggia Elva of VfB Stuttgart II, Milovan Kapor of Israel's Hapoel Hadera FC and and Kris Twardek of England's Millwall.

Two other players who have been in camp before but have yet to make their senior debut are Kwame Awuah of New York City FC and Jordan Schweitzer of Orlando City B.

Veterans in the squad include Tosaint Ricketts, Adam Straith, Dejan Jakovic and Samuel Piette.

Canada is ranked 96th in the world while El Salvador is No. 99.

The game is to be played at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, with a portion of the proceeds going to hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Canada roster

Goalkeepers: Simon Thomas, FK Bodo/Glimt (Norway); Jayson Leutwiler, Blackburn Rovers (England).

Defenders: Juan Cordova, CD Huachipato (Chile); Kwame Awuah, New York City FC (MLS); Dejan Jakovic, New York Cosmos (NASL); Milovan Kapor, Hapoel Hadera FC (Israel); Mark-Anthony Kaye, Louisville City FC (USL) ; Adam Straith, VfL Sportfreunde Lotte (Germany); CB- Steven Vitoria, Lechia Gdansk (Poland); Michael Petrasso, Queens Park Rangers (England).

Midfielders: Samuel Piette, Montreal Impact (MLS); Jordan Schweitzer, Orlando City B (USL); Scott Arfield, Burnley (England); Kris Twardek, Millwall (England); Caniggia Elva, VfB Stuttgart II (Germany); Fraser Aird, Dunfermline Athletic (Scotland); Raheem Edwards, Toronto FC (MLS); Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC (MLS); Louis Beland-Goyette, Montreal,Impact Montreal; Keven Aleman, CD Saprissa (Costa Rica).