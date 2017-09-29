Zvonareva falls short of final on comeback in Tashkent
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Former world No. 2 Vera Zvonareva fell short in her bid to make a second successive WTA final on her comeback to professional tennis, retiring against Kateryna Bondarenko in the Tashkent Open semifinals on Friday.
Bondarenko was leading 7-6 (7), 4-1 when Zvonareva retired. The cause wasn't immediately clear.
Zvonareva, a former Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist, returned to the pro circuit this year after two years away due to injuries and motherhood. She reached the final of the Dalian Open this month in her first WTA main draw appearance since returning.
Bondarenko will play Timea Babos for the Tashkent title after the Hungarian beat Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-1, 6-4.
