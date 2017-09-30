Mozo leads New Zealand Women's Open after third round; Canada's Henderson second
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Spain's Belen Mozo will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour's New Zealand Women's Open after a 1-under 71 Saturday helped her hold off challenges from Brooke Henderson of Canada and American Brittany Lincicome.
Mozo, who led by five strokes after the second round, had a three-round total of 15-under 201 on the newly-established Windross Farm course.
Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., had a 67 to move into second place. The biggest mover on the day was Lincicome, who had a 66 to be tied for third, four strokes behind. Also four back was China's Jing Yan, who shot 69.
Hamilton's Alena Sharp shot a 66 to enter a tie for 31st.
