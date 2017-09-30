Bournemouth held by Leicester to 0-0 in EPL

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Bournemouth wasted numerous chances in a 0-0 draw at home to Leicester in an English Premier League match between two struggling teams on Saturday.

The home side was denied a penalty early on when a handball from Leicester right back Danny Simpson, which sent Marc Pugh's goal-bound shot wide, went unpunished.

Jermain Defoe struck the underside of the crossbar with a shot and Pugh blasted over the bar from eight meters with Bournemouth's best opportunities.