Crouch scores late winner as Stoke beats Southampton 2-1
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
STOKE, England — Stoke striker Peter Crouch came off the bench to score an 85th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over former club Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
Crouch poked in from close range for a goal that will have come as a relief for the player he replaced, Saido Berahino, who had a penalty saved to stop Stoke from going 2-0 ahead.
Virgil van Dijk conceded the penalty in his first starting appearance of the season for Southampton, which denied the
Mame Diouf put Stoke ahead in the 40th with a header, before Maya Yoshida made Stoke pay for Berahino's missed penalty by equalizing in the 75th.
It was a second win of the season for Stoke, which was without Jese Rodriguez through compassionate leave.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How this family of four transports themselves and $900 of Costco groceries — all on one bike
-
Halifax police ruled death of young man a homicide, identify victim
-
Now that's a lot of people: Halifax Ikea draws huge opening-day crowd
-
Police dog shoots handgun during hunt for assault suspects near Calgary