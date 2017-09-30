Kim Boutin wins silver in 1,500 metres at short track World Cup event
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kim Boutin won silver in the 1,500 metres at a short track speed skating World Cup for Canada's first medal of the Olympic season.
The Sherbrooke, Que., native initially finished third but a penalty given to South Korea's Shim Suk Hee allowed her to move up one rank.
South Korean skater Choi Min-jeong won gold while Australia's Deanna Lockett took bronze.
Min-jeong also won the 500 metres, a race where Marianne St-Gelais from Saint-Felicien, Que., finished fourth.
The Canadian men's and women's relay teams both won their respective semifinals heats to each earn a spot in Sunday's A finals.
