Kim Boutin wins silver in 1,500 metres at short track World Cup event

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kim Boutin won silver in the 1,500 metres at a short track speed skating World Cup for Canada's first medal of the Olympic season.

The Sherbrooke, Que., native initially finished third but a penalty given to South Korea's Shim Suk Hee allowed her to move up one rank.

South Korean skater Choi Min-jeong won gold while Australia's Deanna Lockett took bronze.

Min-jeong also won the 500 metres, a race where Marianne St-Gelais from Saint-Felicien, Que., finished fourth.