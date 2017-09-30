Rugby Championship Winners
1996_New Zealand
1997_New Zealand
1998_South Africa
1999_New Zealand
2000_Australia
2001_Australia
2002_New Zealand
2003_New Zealand
2004_South Africa
2005_New Zealand
2006_New Zealand
2007_New Zealand
2008_New Zealand
2009_South Africa
2010_New Zealand
2011_Australia
2012_New Zealand
2013_New Zealand
2014_New Zealand
2015_Australia
2016_New Zealand
2017_New Zealand
NOTE: Tri-Nations from 1996-2011. Argentina joined in 2012.
