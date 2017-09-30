Sports

Rugby Championship Winners

1996_New Zealand

1997_New Zealand

1998_South Africa

1999_New Zealand

2000_Australia

2001_Australia

2002_New Zealand

2003_New Zealand

2004_South Africa

2005_New Zealand

2006_New Zealand

2007_New Zealand

2008_New Zealand

2009_South Africa

2010_New Zealand

2011_Australia

2012_New Zealand

2013_New Zealand

2014_New Zealand

2015_Australia

2016_New Zealand

2017_New Zealand

NOTE: Tri-Nations from 1996-2011. Argentina joined in 2012.

