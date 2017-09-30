Super-sub Terry Williams leads Stampeders to 59-11 win over Alouettes

CALGARY — Terry Williams scored a trio of touchdowns for the Calgary Stampeders in a 59-11 win over the visiting Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

Already assured a playoff berth, Calgary (12-1-1) could clinch a home playoff date before the end of September if the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-3) beat the Edmonton Eskimos (7-5) on Saturday.

Anthony Parker and Rob Cote had touchdown catches and Tunde Adeleke returned a punt return 51 yards to score for the Stampeders. Marquay McDaniel hauled in a two-point convert catch.

Calgary kicker Rene Paredes was good from 32, 45, 39, 24 and 14 yards to extend his streak to 18 field goals in a row.

Tyrell Sutton scored the lone touchdown for Montreal (3-11). Boris Bede kicked a 28-yard field goal in front of an announced 26,394 at McMahon Stadium.

Stampeder running back Jerome Messam, the CFL's leading rusher, did not play Friday because of a knee injury.

His replacement Williams had played two games this season, but not since Week 3 when he had one carry for a loss.

The 25-year-old out of Kutztown University collected his first three career CFL touchdowns on one- and two-yard efforts in the first half and a 45-yard rumble in the fourth quarter.

Williams totalled 156 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The Stampeders extended their winning streak at home to 17 in a row dating back to 2015.

Montreal is the only team to have beaten the Stampeders so far this season with a 30-23 win at home in Week 4, but the Als have lost nine of 10 games since then.

Head coach Jacques Chapdelaine was fired earlier this month and replaced by general manager Kavis Reed.

Calgary starter Bo Levi Mitchell completed 14-of-19 passes for 265 yards and a pair of touchdown throws in almost three quarters of work.

He came out of the game for backup Andrew Buckley when the Stampeders led 49-11. Buckley completed five of seven passes for 43 yards.

With Alouettes starter Darian Durant sidelined because of a lower body injury, backup Drew Willy went 13-for-19 in passing for 137 yards and a touchdown pass.

Third-stringer Matthew Shiltz entered the game at the same time as Buckley and finished 8-for-10 for 60 yards.

Stampeder linebacker Alex Singleton's eight tackles put him over the season century mark at 102.

The Alouettes were also without Nik Lewis, the league's all-time reception leader, because of a lower-body injury.

Lewis, who was a Stampeder for 11 years and is expected to retire after this season, was recognized with a tribute on McMahon's scoreboard and he received a standing ovation.