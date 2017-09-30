Tennessee golf course drops Confederate general from name

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — A Tennessee golf course has dropped a Confederate general from its name.

The Tennessean reports that Forrest Crossing Golf Course in Franklin, Tennessee, changed its name to The Crossing Golf Course on Sept. 22 at the direction of its owner, American Golf Corporation.

Nathan Bedford Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general and early Ku Klux Klan leader. He amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before enlisting.

Rand Huguely, general counsel for American Golf, said in a statement that the company believes that golf can help bring people together, despite their differences. He said the company wants everyone to feel welcome at the course.

