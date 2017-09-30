Toronto FC defeats New York Red Bulls to win MLS Supporters' Shield

TORONTO — Victor Vazquez's 80th-minute penalty proved to the winner in a wild 4-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night, making Toronto the first Canadian side to earn the Supporters' Shield as the MLS team with the best regular-season record.

Toronto did it with two games to spare. But the resilient Red Bulls made them work for it.

Toronto players mobbed goalkeeper Alex Bono on the field when the final whistle blew, marking TFC's official rise from onetime league doormat to the MLS's best. They then posed for a photo in front of the south stand fans.

They did so without the trophy, which is slated to be on hand for the next home game.

It looked like the Toronto celebrations would have to wait when Daniel Royer tied it at 2-2 with a 77th-minute penalty after defender Drew Moor scythed down New York striker Gonzalo Veron in the box. But referee Allen Chapman pointed to the spot again minutes later when Aaron Long was caught all over Jozy Altidore in the box.

Toronto wingback Justin Morrow sealed the deal in stoppage time with his third goal of the night before a sellout crowd of 28,979 at BMO Field.

Toronto (19-5-8) has assured itself of home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, including the MLS Cup final if it gets back there. The Supporters Shield also means US$130,000 will be deposited in the Toronto players' bonus pool.

New York (12-12-7) is now winless in eight games (0-3-5) since a victory Aug. 12 over visiting Orlando.

Veron scored for the third straight game for the Red Bulls. New York 'keeper Luis Robles made an amazing one-handed save in the 59th minute to somehow parry a Tosaint Ricketts headed deflection of a shot over the bar.

After an even opening with few chances, the offences opened up with three goals in seven minutes.

Toronto went ahead in the 32nd minute after a Red Bulls giveaway. Vazquez floated a cross to Altidore whose downward header bounced off a defender and Robles straight to Morrow in front.

The goal survived a video review to see if Ricketts had handled the ball as it ricocheted around.

Morrow profited again from a deflection five minutes later when a Michael Bradley shot bounced off a defender to the Toronto Johnny-on-the-spot wingback, who slotted it in for his seventh of the season.

The Red Bulls answered in the 39th minute, moving the ball with ease down the middle of the field against a back-peddling Toronto defence before Veron calmly beat Bono to cap off a six-pass attack.

Morrow had a shot at his hat trick in the 42nd minute when Ricketts hit the goalpost. But he had trouble controlling the rebound and it went off-target.

Bradley hit the same post with a shot from outside the penalty box just before the end of the half.

The Red Bulls came out with purpose in the second half and both sides had chances to score. With 15 minutes remaining, Vanney looked to stiffen his defence with Steven Beitashour and Jonathan Osorio coming on for Nicolas Hasler and Ricketts.

The game marked the return of Altidore after a three-game absence due to a hamstring issue. Fellow forward Sebastian Giovinco (quadriceps strain) sat out a fourth straight game.

The Red Bulls started star striker Bradley Wright-Phillips and playmaker Sacha Kljestan on the bench. Wright-Phillips, who has nine career goals against TFC, came on in the 59th minute with Kljestan following four minutes later.

League-leading Toronto was coming off back-to-back losses — to Montreal and New England — for the first time this season.

Toronto's losses followed a club-record 11-game undefeated streak, a club-record-tying six-game win streak and a run of seven consecutive games where TFC scored three goals or more. Toronto also saw its season-long home undefeated streak snapped.

The Red Bulls arrived occupying the sixth and last playoff spot in the East, four points ahead of Montreal and four behind Columbus. They are 4-10-2 away from home this season and have not won at BMO Field since 2013.

It's Greg Vanney's 50th regular-season win as Toronto coach.

Defender Nick Hagglund and midfielder Benoit Cheyrou both started on the Toronto bench. It was their first appearance since Cheyrou tore his calf July 22 against Colorado and Hagglund sprained his medial collateral ligament Aug. 14 against Portland.

___