Watford goes 5th after 2-2 draw vs West Brom in EPL

WEST BROMWICH, England — Watford moved up to fifth in the English Premier League after recovering from a two-goal deficit to draw with West Bromwich Albion 2-2 on Saturday.

Mid-table West Brom was denied a first win in five league matches after Richarlison's header deep into second half added time salvaged a draw for Watford at The Hawthorns.

Quick-fire goals from Salomon Rondon and Jonny Evans put West Brom on course for victory, despite Abdoulaye Doucoure halving Watford's deficit before halftime.