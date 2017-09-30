White Sox wait out Kluber, beat Indians 2-1

CLEVELAND — Carson Fulmer pitched five strong innings in a matchup against Corey Kluber, Kevan Smith drove in two runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Saturday night.

Cleveland clinched the best record in the AL earlier in the day when Houston lost to Boston. The AL Central champions will play the winner of the wild-card game between the Yankees and Twins in a Division Series.

Michael Brantley had a pinch-hit single in the fifth for Cleveland, marking his first game action since spraining his right ankle on Aug. 8. The two-time All-Star worked Fulmer (3-1) for a 10 pitch at-bat before sharply singling to right.