Arsenal celebrates 21 years of Wenger by beating Brighton

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, left, and Brighton's Shane Duffy in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON — Arsenal celebrated the 21st anniversary of Arsene Wenger's appointment by easily beating Brighton 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Goals from Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi extended Arsenal's unbeaten run in all competitions to seven matches.

Arsenal, without a league title since 2004, is six points adrift of the early pacesetters — Manchester rivals City and United.

Brighton is six points behind Arsenal in its first top-flight campaign in 34 years.

