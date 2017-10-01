Bayern held again in 1st game since sacking coach Ancelotti

BERLIN — Bayern Munich's crisis deepened Sunday as it was held to a 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin in its first Bundesliga game since sacking Carlo Ancelotti as coach.

Bayern, which was mauled 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, let slip a two-goal lead for the second successive German league game and now finds itself five points behind leader Borussia Dortmund after just seven rounds played.

Interim coach Willy Sagnol restored Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels back to Bayern's starting lineup following the side's humiliation in Paris, and it was Hummels who opened the scoring in the 10th minute after a nervy start from the hosts.

Hummels was left totally free to head Boateng's cross inside the left post.

Hertha played with more courage thereafter with Vladimir Darida and Salomon Kalou both finding chances but Robert Lewandowski went closest at the other end before the break.

The Poland striker scored just after it, holding off Niklas Stark's challenge to claim his eighth goal of the season.

But Ondrej Duda replied straight away, stabbing the ball home from close range after Japan's Genki Haraguchi eluded challenges from Boateng, Joshua Kimmich and Hummels to set him up.

Bayern's defensive frailties were exposed again five minutes later when Kalou equalized to send the home fans wild.

It got worse for the visitors when Ribery had to be carried off after stepping on the ball. The French winger looked to be in pain as medics attended to his left knee.

___

FIRSTS IN FREIBURG

Hoffenheim slumped to its first defeat at Freiberg, where Christian Streich's side claimed a 3-2 win, its first of the season.

"We put the setback behind us brilliantly," said Streich, whose side recovered from an early goal down with two in the next three minutes.