Brett Connolly lifts Capitals past Blues, 4-3

St. Louis Blues' Vince Dunn (29) skates around Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), of Russia, as Blues' Jake Allen, right, looks on during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Bill Boyce)

ST. LOUIS — Brett Connolly scored with 4:26 left to give the Washington Capitals a 4-3 exhibition victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Tom Wilson, Devante Smith-Pelly and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 20 saves. Wilson was ejected late in the second period when he received a game misconduct for boarding Sam Blais.

Wade Megan, Dmitrij Jason and Braden Schenn scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen stopped 17 shots.

