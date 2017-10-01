NFL Today, Week 4

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Oct. 2

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Chiefs are 8-1 against Washington. The Redskins' only win over the Chiefs was Sept. 18, 1983. The Redskins and Cardinals are the only two teams never to win at Arrowhead Stadium. Washington (2-1) has not started 3-1 or better since 2011. Kansas City (3-0) averages a league-leading 162 yards rushing, and its 397.3 yards total offence is third best in the league. Kareem Hunt leads the league with 401 yards rushing. Hunt has six TDs through his first three games, the most by a rookie since 1981. After Atlanta's loss, the Chiefs are the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL.

___

STARS

Passing

— Cam Newton, Panthers, finished 22 for 29 for 316 yards and three touchdown passes and an interception, and added a rushing TD in Carolina's 33-30 victory over New England. Newton is the only quarterback in NFL history with 50 rushing touchdowns.

— Deshaun Watson, Texans, was 25 for 34 for 283 yards with four touchdown passes and an interception in Houston's 57-14 win over Tennessee.

— Andy Dalton, Bengals, finished 25 for 30 for 286 yards and four touchdown passes in Cincinnati's 31-7 win over Cleveland.

— Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, was 22 for 38 for 332 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 25-23 win over the New York Giants.

— Philip Rivers, Chargers, was 22 for 38 for 347 yards and two touchdowns in LA's 26-24 loss to Philadelphia.

— Dak Prescott, Cowboys, was 20 for 36 yards for 252 yards and three touchdowns and an interception in Dallas' 35-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

— Tom Brady, Patriots, was 32 for 45 for 307 yards and two touchdowns in New England's 33-30 loss to Carolina.

— Drew Brees, Saints, was 29 for 41 for 268 yards and two touchdowns in New Orleans' 20-0 win over Miami at Wembley Stadium.

— Eli Manning, Giants, was 30 for 49 for 288 yards and two touchdowns in New York's 25-23 loss to Tampa Bay.

___

Rushing

— Le'Veon Bell, Steelers, had 35 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over Baltimore.

— Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire, Jets. Powell had 21 carries for 168 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, and McGuire had 10 carries for 93 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown, in New York's 23-20 overtime victory over Jacksonville. It marked the first time in franchise history that the Jets had two touchdown runs of 60 or more yards in the same game.

— Todd Gurley, Rams, had 23 carries for 121 yards and added seven receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown in LA's 35-30 win over Dallas.

— LeGarrette Blount, Eagles, had 16 carries for 136 yards in Philadelphia's 26-24 win over the LA Chargers.

___

Receiving

— Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams, Chargers. Allen had five catches for 138 yards and Williams added five receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown in LA's 26-24 loss to Philadelphia.

— DeAndre Hopkins, Texans, had 10 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown in Houston's 57-14 win over Tennessee.

— Charles Clay, Bills, had five receptions for 112 yards in Buffalo's 23-17 win over Atlanta.

— Jaron Brown, Cardinals, had eight catches for 105 yards in Arizona's 18-15 overtime win over San Francisco.

— Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers, had four receptions for 104 yards in Carolina's 33-30 win over New England.

___

Special Teams

— Greg Zuerlein, Rams, set a career high with seven field goals and added two extra points in Los Angeles' 35-30 win over Dallas

— Robbie Gould, 49ers, was 5 for 5 on field goals in San Francisco's 18-15 loss to Arizona.

— Jake Elliott, Eagles, was 4 for 4 on field goals and added two extra points in Philadelphia's 26-24 win over San Diego.

— Phil Dawson, Cardinals, was 4 for 4 on field goals in Arizona's 18-15 overtime win over San Francisco.

— Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans, was 3 for 3 on field goals and 6 of 7 on extra points in Houston's 57-14 win over Tennessee.

___

Defence

— Myles Jack and Yannick Ngakoue, Jaguars. Jack returned a fumble 81 yards for a touchdown and Ngakoue had two sacks and a forced fumble in Jacksonville's 23-20 overtime loss to the New York Jets.

— Tre'Davious White, Bills, returned a fumble 52 yards for a touchdown in Buffalo's 23-17 win over Atlanta.

— Dylan Cole, Texans, returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in Houston's 57-14 win over Tennessee.

— Anthony Zettel, Lions, had two sacks, four QB hits and a fumble recovery in Detroit's 14-7 win over Minnesota.

— Cam Heyward, Steelers, had two sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over Baltimore.

— Khalil Mack, Raiders, had two sacks in Oakland's 16-10 loss to Denver.

— Elvis Dumervil, 49ers, had two sacks in San Francisco's 18-15 loss to Arizona.

— Julius Peppers, Panthers, had two sacks in Carolina's 33-30 win over New England.

— Danielle Hunter, Vikings, had two sacks in Minnesota's 14-7 loss to Detroit.

___

STREAKS & STATS

Cincinnati's Andy Dalton finished 25 of 30 for 286 yards and four touchdown passes. The performance continued a stunning turnaround for Dalton, who didn't throw a TD pass and had four interceptions in his first two games. In the past two weeks, he has six TDs and no picks. ... Cincinnati has won its past four games in Cleveland by a combined 121-20. Cleveland fell to 1-19 in two seasons under coach Hue Jackson. Since winning in Cincinnati on Nov. 6, 2014, to improve to 6-3, the Browns are 4-38. ... Miami finished with 186 total yards — its fewest since its previous shutout, a 19-0 loss at Buffalo on Dec. 22, 2013. ... The Lions beat the Vikings 14-7 and have won nine of the past 14 meetings with their NFC North rivals. ... The Steelers dominated the Ravens 26-9 to earn their first win in Baltimore since 2012. The Steelers' 26 points are the most they've scored in Baltimore with Ben Roethlisberger calling signals. With the win, Roethlisberger is 3-7 in Baltimore. ... San Francisco's skid against Arizona reached five with an 18-15 loss in overtime. ... The Chargers, who are 0-4 after a 26-24 loss to Philadelphia, have lost nine consecutive games going back to last season in San Diego.

___

MILESTONES

Houston's Deshaun Watson became the first rookie to throw four touchdowns and run for another one since Fran Tarkenton in 1961 and tied an NFL record for most TDs by a rookie quarterback in Houston's 57-14 victory. The 57 points were the most in franchise history. The Texans are the first NFL team to score 50 points since the Jaguars scored 51 in December 2015 and they scored the most points in the NFL since Seattle scored 58 on Dec. 9, 2012, against Arizona. ... The Saints blanked the Dolphins 20-0 at London's Wembley Stadium. It was the first time the Saints didn't allow a point since Dec. 16, 2012, a 41-0 win against Tampa Bay. ... The Bills (3-1) are in first place in the AFC East. This is the latest the Bills have been alone in first place in their division since Week 7 in 2008, when they were 5-1. The Bills set a team record for most consecutive quarters without a turnover (15). The previous team record was 12, set in 2015. ... Carolina's Jonathan Stewart rushed 14 times for 68 yards to pass DeAngelo Williams and become the franchise's career leading rusher. ... New Orleans, which has not turned the ball over this season, is only the third team in the modern era (since 1933) without a turnover in each of its first four games of a season (1995 St. Louis, 2013 Tennessee).

___

SIDELINED

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was lost to what could be a torn knee ligament, which would end his rookie season. He had 13 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown before his knee buckled on a third-quarter run and he went down and fumbled. Cook was scheduled for an MRI to determine the extent of the damage, but he was on crutches afterward with a bulky brace on the knee. ... Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota injured his hamstring and didn't play after halftime of the Tennessee's 57-14 loss in Houston. He will have an MRI on Monday. ... The Raiders didn't have Derek Carr to try to lead them back in Denver after he was shaken up on sack in the third quarter of their 16-10 loss. He was sacked by Shelby Harris and was hit by Adam Gotsis as he twisted awkwardly. Coach Jack Del Rio said Carr suffered from back spasms. ... The Falcons lost Julio Jones in the second quarter with a hip flexor injury. Mohamed Sanu was then ruled out with a hamstring injury in the third quarter. ... The Bills lost safety Colt Anderson to an arm injury in the first quarter, along with linebacker Ramon Humber (thumb), receiver Jordan Matthews (thumb), and cornerback E.J. Gaines (groin).

___

SPEAKING

"I felt this was a breakthrough game for us, a statement game. We had some careless turnovers, including (my) interception. But for us to come into a hostile environment, to battle, face some adversity early on, and still hold on at the end — it was a great team win for us." — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton after his team's 33-30 road win over New England.

___

"I do not know if there is another team in the league that (practices) situational football as much as we do. It could be a situation from Mars, and chances are Coach McDermott and our team have drilled it. It was definitely just a time to just say, 'Hey, guys, we've done this before. This isn't our first rodeo. We've drilled this a hundred times in practice to see what formation they came out in.' Then, we had to adjust from there." — Bills defensive end Eddie Yarbrough on being prepared for a late fourth-and-1 in the final minute against Atlanta.

___