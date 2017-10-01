Oilers assign 2016 first rounder Jesse Puljujarvi to AHL Bakersfield
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers assigned forward Jesse Puljujarvi to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on Sunday.
Puljujarvi, 19, had two goals and an assist in five pre-season games.
The Finnish winger, who was selected fourth overall in the 2016 NHL draft, split last season between the Oilers and Condors.
Puljujarvi had one goal and seven assists in 28 games for Edmonton last year and added 28 points in 39 games for Bakersfield.
The Oilers also placed defenceman Mark Fayne on waivers and plan on assigning him to the AHL if he clears.
Fayne, 30, had two assists in four games for Edmonton last year.
