Phillies beat Mets 11-0 in finales for Mackanin, Collins

PHILADELPHIA — Pete Mackanin ended his tenure as Philadelphia Phillies manager with a win, while Terry Collins left the New York Mets with a loss.

Maikel Franco hit a three-run homer in a six-run fourth inning Sunday in Philadelphia's season-ending 11-0 rout.

At 68 the oldest manager in the major leagues, Collins said after the game he is stepping down after seven seasons, the longest tenure in Mets history. Expected to contend for an NL East title, the Mets went 70-92 and in fourth place, their worst season since finishing with the same record in 2009. They were 87-75 in 2016.

New York went 551-583 under Collins, losing a five-game World Series to Kansas City in 2015 and the NL wild-card game to San Francisco last year. This season was derailed by injuries to pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Jeurys Familia along with outfielder Yoenis Cespedis and third baseman David Wright.

Collins and Mackanin exchanged a hug along with lineups before the game. Mackanin was greeted by his entire roster standing outside the railing of the first base dugout and was given a standing ovation from the crowd of 25,754.Philadelphia announced Friday that Mackanin will not return as manager. He finished 174-238 in 2 1/2 seasons.

The Phillies finished last in the NL East at 66-96, five more losses than last year. Philadelphia went 37-38 after the All-Star Game when the club started to call up some of their prized prospects, including first baseman Rhys Hoskins, outfielder Nick Williams and Crawford.

Hoskins hit .259 with 18 home runs and 48 RBIs in 50 games and 170 at-bats.

Franco's homer was his 24th of the season and fourth in five games. A disappointing season saw him benched in September in place of converted shortstop J.P. Crawford. Nick Williams hit a three-run inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning.

Nick Pivetta (8-10) allowed two hits in five innings, and three relievers were hitless.

Freddy Galvis pinch hit in the sixth and became the first Phillies player to appear in all 162 games since Ryan Howard in 2008.

New York starter Noah Syndergaard threw 26 pitches in two hitless innings, his second appearance since returning from a partial tear of his right lat muscle.

