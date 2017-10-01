QMJHL Roundup: Mann-Dixon makes 31 saves as Mooseheads shut out Islanders

HALIFAX — Blade Mann-Dixon stopped all 31 shots he faced as the Halifax Mooseheads shut out the Charlottetown Islanders 3-0 on Sunday afternoon in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Raphael Lavoie scored the game-winning goal for the Mooseheads at 13:11 of the first period.

Joel Bishop, on the power play, and Benoit-Olivier Groulx also scored for Halifax (4-1-0).

Matthew Welsh turned away 22 shots for Charlottetown (1-4-0).

The Mooseheads went 1 for 5 on the power play while the Islanders were scoreless on four attempts.

---

OCEANIC 6 CATARACTES 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice as the Oceanic got past Shawinigan.

Denis Mikhnin registered the game-winning power-play goal for Rimouski at 8:15 of the second period.

Dominic Cormier, Mathieu Bizier and Nicholas Blachman also scored for the Oceanic (2-1-1).

Samuel Guilbault and Cameron Askew found the back of the net for the Cataractes (0-4-1).

Colten Ellis kicked out 25 shots for Rimouski. Lucas Fitzpatrick combined with Mikhail Denisov for 39 saves for Shawinigan.

---

SEA DOGS 3 SCREAMING EAGLES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Radim Salda scored the game-winning power-play goal for Saint John beat the Screaming Eagles for its first win of the season.

Daniel Hardie and Landon Quinney also chipped in for the Sea Dogs (1-3-1).

Drake Batherson replied for Cape Breton (3-1-0).

Alex D'Orio turned made 22 saves for Saint John. Kevin Mandolese turned aside 33 shots for the Screaming Eagles.

---

DRAKKAR 4 PHOENIX 3 (SO)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Bradley Lalonde scored twice as Baie-Comeau defeated the Phoenix.

Jordan Martel scored for the Drakkar (2-2-0). Ivan Chekhovich and Martel scored in the shootout.

Felix Robert, Mathieu Olivier and Nicolas Poulin scored for Sherbrooke (2-1-2).